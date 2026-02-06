Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Corporation $EHC

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,379 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $34,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,194,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,544,000 after buying an additional 437,464 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 12.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 894,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,621,000 after buying an additional 101,274 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at $34,719,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $99.54 on Friday. Encompass Health Corporation has a 52-week low of $92.53 and a 52-week high of $127.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.33%.The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Encompass Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.810-6.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Encompass Health Corporation will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

EHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 18th. Raymond James Financial raised Encompass Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Encompass Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.29.

Encompass Health Corporation is a leading provider of post‐acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a comprehensive network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and home health and hospice agencies. Its inpatient rehabilitation hospitals offer intensive therapy programs for patients recovering from conditions such as stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, cardiac and pulmonary disorders, and orthopedic procedures. Through its home health segment, Encompass Health delivers skilled nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy to patients in the comfort of their homes, while its hospice services provide end‐of‐life care focused on symptom management and emotional support for patients and families.

Founded in 1984 as HealthSouth Corporation and rebranded as Encompass Health in 2018, the company has grown organically and through acquisitions to serve patients across more than 30 states.

