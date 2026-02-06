Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF $FLIN

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 898,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,899 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF were worth $33,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 220.3% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 1,563,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,500 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 692,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,809,000 after purchasing an additional 56,080 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 3,953.4% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 495,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,743,000 after purchasing an additional 483,458 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 312,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,661,000 after buying an additional 4,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Investment Center Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 294,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,973,000 after buying an additional 7,161 shares during the period.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLIN opened at $37.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.23. Franklin FTSE India ETF has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $40.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.46.

About Franklin FTSE India ETF

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

