HORAN Wealth LLC Makes New $454,000 Investment in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

HORAN Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 107.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

BMY opened at $59.43 on Friday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52 week low of $42.52 and a 52 week high of $63.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.92. The company has a market capitalization of $120.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.29.

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 76.53% and a net margin of 12.57%.Bristol Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is an increase from Bristol Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.14%.

A number of research firms have commented on BMY. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.43.

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company’s core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS’s marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

