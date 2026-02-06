HORAN Wealth LLC Makes New $454,000 Investment in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

HORAN Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 107.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.
Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Up 3.1%
BMY opened at $59.43 on Friday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52 week low of $42.52 and a 52 week high of $63.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.92. The company has a market capitalization of $120.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.29.
Bristol Myers Squibb Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is an increase from Bristol Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.14%.
Bristol Myers Squibb News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company raised FY‑2026 guidance (EPS and revenue) and said 2026 results should exceed Street expectations, which investors view as a clear catalyst supporting higher valuation. Bristol Myers forecasts upbeat 2026, expecting Eliquis price cut to pay off
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue topped estimates, driven by a 16% jump in the growth portfolio (notably immuno‑oncology), which helped offset declines in older drugs — a near-term earnings beat that traders rewarded. Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Tops Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: CEO highlighted “the richest product pipeline” in years on TV, reinforcing investor confidence in future drug launches and long‑term growth drivers. Bristol Myers Squibb CEO: Richest product pipeline we’ve had in the last decade
- Positive Sentiment: BMS expanded a multi‑year commercial supply agreement for lentiviral vectors to support CAR‑T programs — a strategic operational move that de‑risks cell/gene manufacturing and supports pipeline commercialization. OXB Signs New Multi-Year Commercial Supply Agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb
- Neutral Sentiment: Mixed earnings detail: non‑GAAP EPS beat some estimates but declined year‑over‑year; revenue was modestly up and slightly above consensus — the print is supportive but not uniformly strong across all metrics. Bristol Myers Squibb Q4 results and call materials
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and outlets are upbeat on the 2026 outlook and some technical “buy zone” commentary is lifting sentiment; this is momentum trading rather than new fundamental proof. Bristol Myers rises inside a buy zone on street-beating 2026 outlook
- Negative Sentiment: Legacy drugs continue to decline, pressuring margins and making the company dependent on upcoming pipeline launches and pricing actions to sustain growth. Bristol-Myers posts Q4 beat as growth portfolio offsets legacy headwinds
- Negative Sentiment: EPS is down versus the prior year (reflecting earlier one‑offs and product transitions), which keeps some investors cautious until new launches visibly contribute to the top and bottom lines. Bristol Myers Reports Q4: What Key Metrics Say
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have commented on BMY. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.43.
About Bristol Myers Squibb
Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company’s core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.
BMS’s marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.
