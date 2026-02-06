Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP) Trading Down 19.7% – Here’s What Happened

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report) fell 19.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.49 and last traded at $10.61. 150,093 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 163% from the average session volume of 57,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.21.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Coeptis Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

The company has a market cap of $56.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of -0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coeptis Therapeutics stock. Yorkville Advisors Global LP bought a new stake in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000. Coeptis Therapeutics accounts for 0.0% of Yorkville Advisors Global LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Yorkville Advisors Global LP owned 0.17% of Coeptis Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 13.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a cell therapy for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SNAP-CAR, a CAR T cell therapy platform co-administered with tagged, tumor-specific antibodies to potentially target different tumor types, including hematological malignancies and solid tumors; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to analyze if cancer patients might be appropriate candidates for anti-CD38 mAb therapy.

