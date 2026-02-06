Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) CEO Sells $745,500.00 in Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $745,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,871,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,902,842.38. This trade represents a 2.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Edward Meyercord also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 2nd, Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $827,000.00.

On Friday, November 28th, Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $873,000.00.

Shares of EXTR opened at $15.06 on Friday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $22.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.57.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $317.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.33 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 75.56% and a net margin of 0.75%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Extreme Networks has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.250 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXTR. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Extreme Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Extreme Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 74.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ: EXTR) is a global provider of end-to-end networking solutions designed to support enterprise, data center, and service provider environments. The company’s product portfolio encompasses high-performance wired and wireless access switches, routers, network security appliances, and software-defined networking (SDN) tools. Driven by a cloud-native management architecture, Extreme’s Intelligent Edge Platform integrates network analytics, automation and orchestration capabilities to help organizations optimize performance, reduce operational complexity and strengthen security.

Since its founding in the mid-1990s and subsequent public listing in 1999, Extreme Networks has expanded its technology footprint through targeted acquisitions.

