Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Director Sells $929,500.00 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $929,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 651,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,105,343.25. The trade was a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
- On Friday, January 2nd, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $964,000.00.
- On Monday, December 8th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 451 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $8,023.29.
- On Monday, December 1st, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $978,500.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $18.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.36. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $22.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.33.
- Positive Sentiment: Company hints at strong 2025 and reported a rapid customer-base expansion (reported as ~430%), which helped fuel a recent 12% rally — suggests improving top‑line momentum and investor confidence in growth outlook. Sunrun (RUN) Soars 12% as Firm Hints at Strong 2025, Customer Base Expands 430%
- Positive Sentiment: Technical momentum: RUN recently cleared the 20‑day moving average and flashed a golden‑cross style signal — can attract short‑term momentum and trend-following buys. Sunrun (RUN) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?
- Positive Sentiment: Technical breakout at the 50‑day moving average — another short‑term bullish indicator that can amplify buying if volume continues. Sunrun (RUN) Just Overtook the 50-Day Moving Average
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment: aggregated Wall Street price targets imply ~25% upside from current levels, supporting buyer interest from fundamentals/estimates revisions. Wall Street Analysts Think Sunrun (RUN) Could Surge 25.28%
- Positive Sentiment: Sector tailwind from rising battery demand (AI/data center-driven) could boost Sunrun’s Brightbox battery TAM and recurring revenue potential. Sunrun stock is shining bright as AI-powered power demand sparks battery boom
- Neutral Sentiment: Broader solar sector moves (e.g., rally in Chinese PV suppliers on supplier visits tied to Tesla/SpaceX) can lift sentiment for solar names, though Sunrun is a U.S. installer rather than a module maker. Chinese solar stocks rally on reports Elon Musk’s Space X, Tesla staff visited suppliers
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Director Lynn Jurich sold 50,000 shares (~$929.5k) recently — could be viewed as profit‑taking and may weigh on sentiment despite continued large ownership. Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Director Sells $929,500.00 in Stock
- Negative Sentiment: Consumer/PR risk: recent stories about a homeowner billed ~$134k and complications in home sales involving leased solar panels could raise regulatory, legal or reputational concerns if issues scale. Houston woman says solar panels she never activated left her with a $134,000 bill
- Negative Sentiment: Additional consumer friction reported in homebuying negotiations over leased panels could slow new sales or complicate contract transfers if more cases emerge. First-time homebuyer shares experience negotiating over dream house with leased solar panels
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 626,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 30,175 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 47.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 32,767 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,598 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 2.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 238,360 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Sunrun by 511.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 27,026 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 22,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Sunrun by 45.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,306,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,518,000 after purchasing an additional 718,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.
RUN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Sunrun from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Sunrun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.99.
Sunrun, Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) is a leading provider of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company designs, installs and maintains rooftop solar panels and battery storage solutions for homeowners under flexible financing arrangements. Customers can choose from leasing, power purchase agreements or solar ownership models, all of which are supported by Sunrun’s network of installation partners and service technicians. Sunrun also offers integrated home energy management services, including its Brightbox battery storage product, which enables customers to store solar energy for use during peak hours or power outages.
Founded in 2007 by Lynn Jurich, Ed Fenster and Nat Kreamer, Sunrun is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
