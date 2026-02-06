Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OCSL shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Lucid Cap Mkts raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $12.13 on Friday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $16.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.34. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $74.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.72 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 9.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.2%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 444.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 34.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 468,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after purchasing an additional 119,775 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 23.0% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 175,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 19,790 shares during the period. Melia Wealth LLC lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Melia Wealth LLC now owns 990,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,530,000 after acquiring an additional 110,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 74.2% in the second quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 1,888,566 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,798,000 after acquiring an additional 804,422 shares in the last quarter. 36.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Company declared a sizable quarterly dividend of $0.40/share (annualized yield ~12.8%), supporting income-focused holders.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: OCSL) is a closed-end, externally managed specialty finance company structured as a business development company (BDC). Launched in 2014, Oaktree Specialty Lending provides customized debt solutions to U.S. middle-market companies, with a focus on senior secured loans, second-lien financings, mezzanine debt and select equity co-investments. The company’s investment strategy centers on floating-rate instruments designed to offer downside protection and income potential in varying interest rate environments.

The firm’s portfolio spans a diverse array of industries, including healthcare, technology, energy, business services and consumer products.

