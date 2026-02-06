Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG) Receives $83.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.6250.

EVRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Evergy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Evergy from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Evergy from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Evergy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a report on Friday, January 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,966,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,540,000 after buying an additional 521,310 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,257,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,677,000 after acquiring an additional 170,953 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,058,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,534,000 after acquiring an additional 251,027 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Evergy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,702,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,482,000 after acquiring an additional 17,592 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,760,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,853,000 after purchasing an additional 263,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

EVRG stock opened at $77.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.66. Evergy has a 52 week low of $61.94 and a 52 week high of $79.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.47 and a 200 day moving average of $74.31.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 14.45%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy, Inc is a regulated electric utility that generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily across Kansas and western Missouri. The company provides core utility services including retail electric delivery, grid operations, customer service and outage restoration, operating under state regulatory frameworks. Evergy serves a mix of urban and rural communities, including portions of the Kansas City metropolitan area and other population centers in its service territory.

The company’s business activities span power generation, system planning, transmission and distribution infrastructure, and customer-facing programs such as energy efficiency and demand-side management.

