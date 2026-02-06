JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 110.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JD. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 94 price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 87 to GBX 86 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “no recommendation” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Thursday, January 22nd.

Shares of LON JD opened at GBX 80.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 804.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 82.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 87.89.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel. It offers its products under the JD, Size?, Footpatrol, Finish Line, Shoe Palace, DTLR, Livestock, Sprinter, Sport Zone, Sizeer, JD Gyms, Tessuti, Scotts, Go Outdoors, Blacks, Millets, Tiso, Ultimate Outdoors, Fishing Republic, and Naylors brands.

