Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New Investment in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated $RGA

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Millstone Evans Group LLC lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter valued at $33,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 41.2% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 93.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Key Reinsurance Group of America News

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 0.3%

RGA opened at $205.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.53. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $159.25 and a twelve month high of $231.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by $1.89. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.99 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RGA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays set a $237.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.67.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE: RGA) is a leading global provider of life and health reinsurance solutions. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, RGA partners with primary insurance companies to help them manage risk, improve capital efficiency and develop innovative products. The company’s offerings span traditional risk transfer, financial solutions and facultative underwriting services, enabling clients to address a wide range of mortality, longevity, morbidity and critical-illness exposures.

RGA’s product suite includes life reinsurance, living benefits reinsurance, structured reinsurance and financial solutions that support product innovation and capital management.

