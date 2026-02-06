NEOS Enhanced Income 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CSHI) Stock Price Down 0% – Should You Sell?

Shares of NEOS Enhanced Income 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CSHI – Get Free Report) dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $49.67 and last traded at $49.71. Approximately 358,793 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 320,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.72.

NEOS Enhanced Income 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Down 0.0%

The company has a market cap of $874.40 million, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.76.

NEOS Enhanced Income 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th were paid a $0.1991 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%.

Institutional Trading of NEOS Enhanced Income 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

NEOS Enhanced Income 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSHI. FSA Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NEOS Enhanced Income 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 343.4% during the 2nd quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 70,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 54,341 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in NEOS Enhanced Income 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 72,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 18,588 shares during the last quarter. Carter Financial Group INC. acquired a new position in NEOS Enhanced Income 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at $476,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NEOS Enhanced Income 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NEOS Enhanced Income 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter valued at $317,000.

The Neos Enhanced Income Cash Alternative ETF (CSHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of US ultra-short term Treasury bills while utilizing a combined with a US large-cap put spread futures strategy. CSHI was launched on Aug 30, 2022 and is managed by Neos.

