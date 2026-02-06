Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Raised to $106.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $102.00 to $106.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on APTV. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 price objective on Aptiv and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

Aptiv Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of APTV opened at $79.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 104.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.95. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $88.93.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Aptiv had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 0.81%.The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Aptiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.750 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.750 EPS. Analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 116,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,941,515. This represents a 4.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Saranac Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the third quarter worth about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 83.8% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 452.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv’s customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

