American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.9167.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXL. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 267.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 825.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,979 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXL stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The auto parts company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc (NYSE: AXL) is a global designer, engineer and manufacturer of driveline and drivetrain systems and components for light vehicles, commercial trucks and off-highway applications. The company’s core product portfolio includes axles, driveshafts, half-shafts, drive module assemblies and differential gears, as well as advanced metallic and composite structures for electric and hybrid vehicles. AAM’s capabilities also encompass system testing, rapid prototyping and precision machining to support both high-volume production and low-volume, specialty vehicle applications.

Founded in 1994 following the divestiture of the Detroit Axle Division of General Motors, American Axle & Manufacturing completed its initial public offering in 1998.

