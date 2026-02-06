Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$41.38.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on K shares. Desjardins set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$52.50 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on K

Kinross Gold Stock Down 5.2%

TSE K opened at C$42.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.31. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of C$14.89 and a 52 week high of C$53.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$42.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.96.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.51 billion for the quarter. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 15.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 1.0071259 EPS for the current year.

About Kinross Gold

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold is a Canada-based senior gold producer, producing roughly 2.4 million gold equivalent ounces in 2020. The company had 30 million ounces of proven and probable gold reserves and 59 million ounces of silver reserves at the end of 2020. It operates mines and focuses its greenfield and brownfield exploration in the Americas, West Africa, and Russia. The company has historically used acquisitions to fuel expansion into new regions and production growth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.