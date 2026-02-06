CocaCola (NYSE:KO) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $84.00 to $88.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. CocaCola traded as high as $78.11 and last traded at $77.31, with a volume of 28590343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.89.

A number of other analysts have also commented on KO. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CocaCola from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.43.

In other CocaCola news, EVP Manuel Arroyo sold 139,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $9,889,981.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,143.60. This represents a 70.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Henrique Braun sold 40,390 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $2,864,862.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 62,621 shares in the company, valued at $4,441,707.53. This represents a 39.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 549,528 shares of company stock valued at $41,051,826. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jefferies raised its price target on KO to $88 and maintained a Buy rating, giving investors a larger upside case vs. the prior target.

Deutsche Bank lifted its KO target to $83 (from $82) and reaffirmed a Buy ahead of Q4 results — a modest analyst tailwind that supports current optimism.

KO hit a fresh one‑year high following analyst upgrades and positive coverage, reinforcing momentum into the company's upcoming quarterly report.

Zacks previews point to Wall Street expectations for KO's Q4 metrics and note Coca‑Cola's history of earnings beats — this keeps investor focus on the upcoming print as a potential catalyst.

Zacks and other outlets flag KO as a trending dividend stock — investor demand for stable, high‑quality dividend names (amid tech volatility) supports multiple buyer flows into KO.

CEO James Quincey disclosed a large sale of 337,824 KO shares (filed with the SEC), materially reducing his reported holdings — an insider sale of this size can create near‑term investor concern about insider sentiment.

Coca‑Cola will discontinue frozen product offerings (including Minute Maid frozen orange juice concentrate) in the U.S. and Canada — a small revenue contraction in a niche category but potentially a cost/complexity reduction; investors may view the move as mixed to modestly negative for near‑term sales.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 438.8% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of CocaCola by 5,142.9% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CocaCola in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Daytona Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $337.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.21 and a 200 day moving average of $69.70.

The Coca‑Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

