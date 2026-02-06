Upstream Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Upstream Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Upstream Bio in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised Upstream Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Upstream Bio in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Upstream Bio in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital began coverage on shares of Upstream Bio in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UPB opened at $26.00 on Friday. Upstream Bio has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $33.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.22 and its 200-day moving average is $22.89.

Upstream Bio (NASDAQ:UPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.15. Upstream Bio had a negative return on equity of 28.71% and a negative net margin of 4,366.77%.The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Upstream Bio will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC raised its holdings in Upstream Bio by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 2,439,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,786,000 after acquiring an additional 144,216 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Upstream Bio by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 235,958 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Upstream Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,650,000. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstream Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its holdings in shares of Upstream Bio by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter.

Upstream Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of next-generation prophylactic vaccines and immuno-oncology therapies. Leveraging a proprietary viral vector platform, the company aims to deliver optimized antigen payloads that stimulate robust and durable immune responses against both infectious diseases and cancer targets. Upstream Bio’s approach emphasizes safety, manufacturability and potential for rapid scale-up to address emerging public health challenges.

The company’s research and development pipeline includes multiple viral vector-based candidates in early clinical and preclinical stages.

