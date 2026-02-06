J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF $COPX

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 464.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,247 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COPX. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management lifted its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:COPX opened at $81.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.22 and a 200 day moving average of $62.06. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $30.77 and a 1-year high of $99.99.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

