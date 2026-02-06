Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05, FiscalAI reports. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 447.57% and a negative return on equity of 86.33%. The company had revenue of $13.25 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Ocular Therapeutix’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.03. 932,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,316,003. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.90. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $16.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, COO Donald Notman sold 6,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $51,538.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 377,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,226,429.08. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCUL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,575,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411,953 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850,000 shares during the period. TCG Crossover Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 6,117,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,510,000 after acquiring an additional 798,084 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 3,136.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,855,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 2.3% during the third quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 3,497,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,884,000 after purchasing an additional 76,967 shares in the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OCUL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, the company focuses on sustained-release drug delivery platforms designed to address key unmet needs in ophthalmology. Its proprietary hydrogel-based inserts and sealants aim to improve patient compliance and outcomes by providing controlled release of active pharmaceutical ingredients directly to ocular tissues.

The company’s flagship product, DEXTENZA®, is a preservative-free, sustained-release dexamethasone intracanalicular insert approved by the U.S.

