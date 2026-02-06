COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.710-2.790 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -. COPT Defense Properties also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.670-0.690 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on CDP shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $33.00 price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, COPT Defense Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Get COPT Defense Properties alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CDP

COPT Defense Properties Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:CDP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,054. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.05. COPT Defense Properties has a fifty-two week low of $23.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.67.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $197.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.79 million. COPT Defense Properties had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 19.99%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. COPT Defense Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.710-2.790 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.670-0.690 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

COPT Defense Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. COPT Defense Properties’s payout ratio is presently 91.73%.

Trending Headlines about COPT Defense Properties

Here are the key news stories impacting COPT Defense Properties this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — reported EPS/FFO of $0.70 (vs. consensus $0.68) and revenue $197.4M (vs. $188.8M); revenue rose ~7.6% YoY, supporting stronger margins and cash flow. Press Release — Q4 Results

Q4 results beat expectations — reported EPS/FFO of $0.70 (vs. consensus $0.68) and revenue $197.4M (vs. $188.8M); revenue rose ~7.6% YoY, supporting stronger margins and cash flow. Positive Sentiment: FFO beat called out by analysts — Zacks notes FFO of $0.70 vs. Zacks consensus $0.68 and improvement from $0.65 a year ago, reinforcing the company’s cash-return story for REIT investors. COPT Defense (CDP) Tops Q4 FFO and Revenue Estimates

FFO beat called out by analysts — Zacks notes FFO of $0.70 vs. Zacks consensus $0.68 and improvement from $0.65 a year ago, reinforcing the company’s cash-return story for REIT investors. Positive Sentiment: Company set 2026 guidance that is FFO-accretive versus consensus — COPT Defense established 2026 diluted FFO per share (Nareit) of $2.71–$2.79 and diluted EPS $1.21–$1.29; the FFO range notably exceeds some prior street estimates, which supports valuation/comps for the REIT. COPT Defense Establishes 2026 Guidance

Company set 2026 guidance that is FFO-accretive versus consensus — COPT Defense established 2026 diluted FFO per share (Nareit) of $2.71–$2.79 and diluted EPS $1.21–$1.29; the FFO range notably exceeds some prior street estimates, which supports valuation/comps for the REIT. Positive Sentiment: Signed a large 148k SF full-building lease with a top-10 U.S. defense contractor at The National Business Park (near Fort Meade); lease begins late 2026 and raises the company’s development pipeline to ~86% leased — a clear demand validation for its defense-adjacent portfolio. Full-Building Lease Announcement

Signed a large 148k SF full-building lease with a top-10 U.S. defense contractor at The National Business Park (near Fort Meade); lease begins late 2026 and raises the company’s development pipeline to ~86% leased — a clear demand validation for its defense-adjacent portfolio. Neutral Sentiment: Q1 / near-term guidance items: management provided first-quarter and FY guidance in its release (Q1 commentary and some ranges were fragmented in filings); investors should review the slide deck and conference materials for detail on timing and assumptions. Slide Deck / Conference Materials

Hedge Funds Weigh In On COPT Defense Properties

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 263.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 11,582 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 13.0% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 54.6% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 12,345 shares in the last quarter.

About COPT Defense Properties

(Get Free Report)

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE: CDP) is a real estate investment trust organized to own, lease and manage healthcare and life science facilities serving the United States federal government, with a particular focus on Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs tenants. The company was formed in 2016 through a spin-off from Corporate Office Properties Trust, enabling it to concentrate exclusively on medical office buildings and specialized research facilities situated on or near military and federal research campuses.

The company’s portfolio comprises purpose-built, Class A medical office and outpatient specialty clinics, as well as life science laboratories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for COPT Defense Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COPT Defense Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.