UbiSoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

UbiSoft Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.9060, with a volume of 102879 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

UbiSoft Entertainment Trading Down 0.2%

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18.

About UbiSoft Entertainment

UbiSoft Entertainment is a global video game developer and publisher known for creating and distributing interactive entertainment across multiple platforms, including consoles, PCs and mobile devices. The company’s portfolio spans a wide array of genres, with flagship franchises such as Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six and Watch Dogs. In addition to traditional game releases, UbiSoft provides digital services through its Ubisoft Connect platform, offering players social features, cloud saves and cross-platform progression.

Founded in 1986 in Carentoir, France, UbiSoft has grown into one of the largest independent game publishers worldwide.

