Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 33.500-35.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 33.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $80.0 billion-$83.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $77.5 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital set a $950.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,200.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,286.00 to $1,268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,201.17.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 2.6%

LLY stock traded up $26.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,047.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,168,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,007. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,052.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $896.17. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,133.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $990.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.39.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 112.50% and a net margin of 31.66%.The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.32 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.35%.

Key Headlines Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and Company

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Graney & King LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 14.6% during the second quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 11.9% in the third quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

