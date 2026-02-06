Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Updates Q4 2026 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.830-0.890 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.8 billion-$7.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.9 billion. Flex also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.210-3.270 EPS.

Flex Trading Up 8.9%

NASDAQ FLEX traded up $5.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.50. 2,617,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,705,434. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.09. Flex has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. Flex had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 3.17%.The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.270 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.890 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flex will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FLEX shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Flex in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Flex in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Flex from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $80.00 target price on Flex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total value of $719,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,987,739.43. This trade represents a 26.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $933,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 211,198 shares in the company, valued at $13,138,627.58. The trade was a 6.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,406 shares of company stock valued at $5,195,639. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flex

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in Flex in the third quarter valued at $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 63.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Flex during the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Flex by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX), formerly known as Flextronics, is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and original design manufacturing (ODM). The company offers end-to-end product lifecycle solutions including product design and engineering, prototyping, volume manufacturing, testing, and aftermarket services. Its offerings extend into supply chain management, component sourcing, logistics and distribution, and advanced manufacturing capabilities such as automation and digital manufacturing to support customers from concept through end-of-life.

Flex serves a broad range of industries, including automotive, healthcare, industrial, communications, and consumer electronics, working with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and technology companies to accelerate time to market and manage complex supply chains.

