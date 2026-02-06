Equinox Gold (EQX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Equinox Gold (TSE: EQX):

2/5/2026 – Equinox Gold was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$26.50 price target on the stock, down previously from C$31.00.

2/4/2026 – Equinox Gold was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$31.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$21.50.

2/3/2026 – Equinox Gold was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/26/2026 – Equinox Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$24.00 to C$25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2026 – Equinox Gold had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$26.00.

1/7/2026 – Equinox Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$28.00 to C$26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/16/2025 – Equinox Gold was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$21.50 price target on the stock, down previously from C$23.00.

12/16/2025 – Equinox Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$22.50 to C$21.00.

12/15/2025 – Equinox Gold was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/10/2025 – Equinox Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$19.00 to C$25.00.

12/9/2025 – Equinox Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$23.00 to C$28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Equinox Gold Corp is a Canadian-based gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development and production of gold assets across the Americas. The company focuses on operating and advancing assets that can deliver sustainable gold production through modern mining methods and responsible environmental practices.

Get Equinox Gold Corp alerts:

Equinox Gold’s operating portfolio includes the Los Filos mine in Mexico, the Mesquite and Castle Mountain mines in California, and the Aurizona mine in Brazil. These assets employ a combination of heap‐leach and carbon‐in‐leach processing techniques to produce gold doré, while ongoing exploration programs seek to expand mineral reserves and extend mine life at each site.

Since its formation, Equinox Gold has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic project development, building a pipeline of development‐stage and advanced exploration properties across North and South America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.