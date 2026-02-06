Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank Of Canada Analyst Says

Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.18% from the stock’s previous close.

AAMI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Acadian Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 18th. Evercore ISI set a $52.00 price target on shares of Acadian Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Acadian Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Acadian Asset Management in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acadian Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

AAMI stock traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.86. 83,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,544. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.35. Acadian Asset Management has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $56.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.31.

Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Acadian Asset Management had a return on equity of 166.57% and a net margin of 15.70%.The company had revenue of $169.70 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acadian Asset Management will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Acadian Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $315,402,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadian Asset Management in the second quarter valued at about $73,690,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in Acadian Asset Management during the second quarter worth about $35,240,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Acadian Asset Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,094,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Acadian Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,116,000. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Company reported $5.4 billion of net client inflows in Q4 and set a record for assets under management — a clear driver of recurring fee revenue and proof of client demand that supports higher valuation expectations. Acadian signals continued positive momentum with $5.4B Q4 net client inflows and record AUM

Company reported $5.4 billion of net client inflows in Q4 and set a record for assets under management — a clear driver of recurring fee revenue and proof of client demand that supports higher valuation expectations. Positive Sentiment: Board sharply raised the quarterly dividend to $0.10 (from $0.01), a 900% increase and ~0.8% yield — signals confidence in cash flow and returns to shareholders, which tends to support the stock multiple.

Board sharply raised the quarterly dividend to $0.10 (from $0.01), a 900% increase and ~0.8% yield — signals confidence in cash flow and returns to shareholders, which tends to support the stock multiple. Positive Sentiment: Management framed the quarter as part of a “record year” on the earnings call and slide deck, emphasizing operating momentum and scalable AUM growth that underpin longer‑term profitability. Acadian (AAMI) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Management framed the quarter as part of a “record year” on the earnings call and slide deck, emphasizing operating momentum and scalable AUM growth that underpin longer‑term profitability. Neutral Sentiment: The company posted detailed Q4 results and provided an investor presentation and webcast; this gives analysts and investors more data to model forward fee revenue sensitivity to AUM and flows. Acadian Asset Management Inc. Reports Financial and Operating Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2025

The company posted detailed Q4 results and provided an investor presentation and webcast; this gives analysts and investors more data to model forward fee revenue sensitivity to AUM and flows. Negative Sentiment: Reported EPS of $1.32 missed the consensus of $1.38 and revenue commentary was softer than some expectations — a near-term negative that could temper estimates if flows or fee margins slow. Acadian Asset Management (AAMI) Misses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Acadian Asset Management is a global investment management firm specializing in quantitative research and systematic strategies. Since its founding in 1986, the firm has developed data-driven models designed to identify and capture investment opportunities across equity and fixed income markets. By integrating advanced analytics, proprietary risk management tools and a disciplined investment process, Acadian seeks to deliver consistent performance for institutional clients.

The firm’s core offerings include institutional equity portfolios, fixed income strategies and multi-asset solutions.

