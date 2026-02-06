Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.78, but opened at $12.00. Crawford & Company shares last traded at $10.98, with a volume of 232 shares traded.

Crawford & Company Trading Up 0.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.47 million, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.30.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $322.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.32 million. Crawford & Company had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 2.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that Crawford & Company will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rohit Verma sold 125,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $1,379,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 205,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,924. This trade represents a 37.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

Crawford & Company (NYSE: CRD.B) is an independent provider of claims management and risk solutions to insurance carriers and self-insured entities worldwide. The company’s services span property and casualty claims adjusting, third-party administration, managed repair, catastrophe response, and risk consulting. Through its network of professionals, Crawford & Company assists clients in streamlining claims processes, controlling costs, and improving customer satisfaction across diverse lines of business.

