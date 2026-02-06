Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $520.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.21 million. Square Enix had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 5.88%.

Square Enix Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SQNXF traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.80. 373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.63 and its 200-day moving average is $36.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.76 and a beta of 0.51. Square Enix has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $26.07.

Square Enix Company Profile

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd., trading in the U.S. over-the-counter as SQNXF, is a Tokyo-based entertainment company widely recognized for its development and publishing of interactive digital entertainment. Formed in 2003 through the merger of Square Co, Ltd. and Enix Corporation, the company has built a reputation for producing narrative-driven role-playing game (RPG) franchises. Its flagship series include Final Fantasy, Dragon Quest and Kingdom Hearts, each of which has generated critical acclaim, spin-off media and merchandising opportunities around the world.

The company’s core business activities span the creation, marketing and distribution of video game software across console, PC and mobile platforms.

