Sumitomo Heavy (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Sumitomo Heavy (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.0850, but opened at $8.76. Sumitomo Heavy shares last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 4,025 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.14 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: SOHVY) is a Japanese multinational manufacturer specializing in a broad range of industrial machinery and heavy equipment. Headquartered in Tokyo, the company operates as a core member of the Sumitomo Group, a major keiretsu with roots dating back to the early Meiji era. Sumitomo Heavy serves diverse markets by developing and producing advanced systems for material processing, energy generation, environmental management and transportation.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses industrial machinery such as metal‐forming presses, injection molding machines and power transmission systems.

