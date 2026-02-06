ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Issues Earnings Results

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 10.67%.

Here are the key takeaways from ASE Technology’s conference call:

ATM/LEAP led the recovery — ASE said ATM (assembly & test) drove results (ATM was 60% of 2025 revenue) and guided LEAP revenue to double to TWD 3.2 billion in 2026 , with testing and bump/flip‑chip services growing fastest.

— ASE said ATM (assembly & test) drove results (ATM was 60% of 2025 revenue) and guided , with testing and bump/flip‑chip services growing fastest. Strong Q4 and full‑year results — Q4 consolidated revenue was NT$177.9 billion (+10% YoY) with gross margin 19.5% (up 3.1ppt YoY), and full‑year net income rose 25% to NT$40.7 billion, driven by higher ATM utilization and mix.

— Q4 consolidated revenue was NT$177.9 billion (+10% YoY) with gross margin 19.5% (up 3.1ppt YoY), and full‑year net income rose 25% to NT$40.7 billion, driven by higher ATM utilization and mix. Aggressive CapEx plan — 2025 machinery capex was TWD 3.4 billion (plus TWD 2.1 billion facilities); management plans about an additional US$1.5 billion in machinery for 2026 (≈ two‑thirds for leading‑edge services), signaling heavy near‑term investment but execution and returns remain to be seen.

— 2025 machinery capex was TWD 3.4 billion (plus TWD 2.1 billion facilities); management plans about an additional US$1.5 billion in machinery for 2026 (≈ two‑thirds for leading‑edge services), signaling heavy near‑term investment but execution and returns remain to be seen. Taiwan cluster & Taiwan Plus One strategy — Management emphasized Taiwan manufacturing leadership, acquisition of existing clean‑room factories and expansion in Penang, Korea and the Philippines to capture wafers and packaging work both inside and outside Taiwan.

— Management emphasized Taiwan manufacturing leadership, acquisition of existing clean‑room factories and expansion in Penang, Korea and the Philippines to capture wafers and packaging work both inside and outside Taiwan. EMS underperformance and transition risk — EMS revenue declined ~5% in 2025 with operating margins near 2.9%; company plans to refocus EMS toward AI‑adjacent system solutions, but near‑term EMS performance remains muted and a drag on consolidation.

Shares of NYSE:ASX traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.06. 10,897,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,383,657. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.70. The company has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.48. ASE Technology has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research downgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ASE Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Nomura upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — ASE reported $0.21 EPS vs. $0.20 consensus and revenue of $5.67B vs. $5.47B expected; net margin was 5.61% and ROE 10.67%. The beats and solid margins were the immediate catalyst for the rally. Earnings Summary

Q4 results beat expectations — ASE reported $0.21 EPS vs. $0.20 consensus and revenue of $5.67B vs. $5.47B expected; net margin was 5.61% and ROE 10.67%. The beats and solid margins were the immediate catalyst for the rally. Positive Sentiment: Management disclosed a growth opportunity tied to advanced packaging for AI: ASE is targeting roughly $3.2B of LEAP revenue in 2026, calling out AI demand and advanced packaging as key drivers — a constructive signal for future top-line growth and investor expectations. Growth Target Article

Management disclosed a growth opportunity tied to advanced packaging for AI: ASE is targeting roughly $3.2B of LEAP revenue in 2026, calling out AI demand and advanced packaging as key drivers — a constructive signal for future top-line growth and investor expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Company filings and investor materials: ASE posted its unaudited Q4 results and slide deck showing 4Q net revenues of NT$177,915M (up 9.6% YoY, 5.5% sequentially); the full earnings presentation and transcript are available for deeper review. These provide detail but no new surprise beyond the headline beat. Press Release Presentation

Company filings and investor materials: ASE posted its unaudited Q4 results and slide deck showing 4Q net revenues of NT$177,915M (up 9.6% YoY, 5.5% sequentially); the full earnings presentation and transcript are available for deeper review. These provide detail but no new surprise beyond the headline beat. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and execution risk: the stock is trading at an elevated P/E (~41.8) after the move, which may limit upside unless growth from AI packaging materializes and margins improve; investors should watch margin trends, capex plans, and any conservative commentary on demand.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. (NYSE: ASX), commonly referred to as ASE, is a Taiwan-based provider of semiconductor assembly and testing services. The company focuses on back-end semiconductor manufacturing and related services that prepare integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices for final use. Its core activities include advanced IC packaging, final testing, wafer probing, and related engineering and supply-chain support for semiconductor customers.

ASE offers a range of products and technical capabilities designed to meet increasingly complex packaging and system-in-package requirements.

