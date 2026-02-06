Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at Truist Financial

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $85.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.32.

MCHP traded down $2.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.08. 8,211,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,486,911. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.57. The company has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.16, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.46. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $34.13 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Microchip Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 4,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $216,273.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,184.71. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steve Sanghi sold 98,814 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total value of $7,959,467.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,922,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,242,795.45. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 121,615 shares of company stock valued at $9,641,654 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ABN Amro Investment Solutions boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 106,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after buying an additional 8,375 shares during the last quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $1,034,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 79,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,147,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,129,000 after purchasing an additional 302,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Multiple broker upgrades and large price-target increases signal renewed analyst optimism — Rosenblatt raised its target to $115 (buy), Mizuho to $90 (outperform) and Needham to $84 (buy). These lifts imply substantial upside from recent levels. Benzinga TickerReport

Multiple broker upgrades and large price-target increases signal renewed analyst optimism — Rosenblatt raised its target to $115 (buy), Mizuho to $90 (outperform) and Needham to $84 (buy). These lifts imply substantial upside from recent levels. Positive Sentiment: Q3 fiscal 2026 results topped EPS estimates ($0.44 vs. $0.43) and showed +15.6% YoY revenue growth to ~$1.19B; management issued Q4 EPS guidance of $0.48–$0.52, above consensus at the midpoint — this supports a recovery thesis. Press Release

Q3 fiscal 2026 results topped EPS estimates ($0.44 vs. $0.43) and showed +15.6% YoY revenue growth to ~$1.19B; management issued Q4 EPS guidance of $0.48–$0.52, above consensus at the midpoint — this supports a recovery thesis. Positive Sentiment: Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.455/share (payable March 10; ex-div Feb 23), supporting income investors and signaling confidence in cash flow. Dividend Release

Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.455/share (payable March 10; ex-div Feb 23), supporting income investors and signaling confidence in cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Strategic win: collaboration with Hyundai Motor Group to explore 10BASE‑T1S single‑pair Ethernet for automotive connectivity — supports automotive revenue momentum cited on the call. Hyundai Collaboration

Strategic win: collaboration with Hyundai Motor Group to explore 10BASE‑T1S single‑pair Ethernet for automotive connectivity — supports automotive revenue momentum cited on the call. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcripts and analyst notes highlight improving margins, inventory normalization and sequential revenue growth (~6.2% expected into Q4), which underpin the turnaround thesis but leave execution risk. Earnings Call Sales Signal

Earnings call transcripts and analyst notes highlight improving margins, inventory normalization and sequential revenue growth (~6.2% expected into Q4), which underpin the turnaround thesis but leave execution risk. Negative Sentiment: Offsetting the positives, Reuters reports Microchip forecasted quarterly profit below some Wall Street estimates and flagged memory‑supply pressures — this guidance nuance likely contributed to the sell‑off despite the beat. Reuters

Offsetting the positives, Reuters reports Microchip forecasted quarterly profit below some Wall Street estimates and flagged memory‑supply pressures — this guidance nuance likely contributed to the sell‑off despite the beat. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts remain cautious — TD Cowen kept a Hold and cut its target to $70, underscoring continued visibility concerns and limiting near‑term upside for more conservative investors. TipRanks/TD Cowen

Some analysts remain cautious — TD Cowen kept a Hold and cut its target to $70, underscoring continued visibility concerns and limiting near‑term upside for more conservative investors. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: shares fell after the print despite the beat — indicating investors are focusing on near‑term margin/supply risks and mixed forward commentary rather than the upbeat parts of the release. Market Reaction

Microchip Technology Inc is a semiconductor company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, that designs, develops and supplies a broad portfolio of embedded control and analog semiconductors. Its product lineup centers on microcontrollers (including the well-known PIC family), digital signal controllers and associated development tools and software, along with a range of mixed-signal and analog devices, nonvolatile memory, power management, timing, interface, wireless and security products. The company also provides integrated hardware and software solutions intended to simplify embedded design and accelerate time to market for OEMs and contract manufacturers.

Microchip’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial automation, consumer electronics, communications, aerospace and defense, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

