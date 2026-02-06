Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target Cut to $136.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada from $138.00 to $136.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MAA. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Scotiabank downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.11.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of MAA traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.37. The company had a trading volume of 538,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,953. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.18 and a 200-day moving average of $137.22. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $125.75 and a 12 month high of $173.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($1.74). The company had revenue of $555.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.80 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 20.23%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.170 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.710 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $31,804.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,799 shares in the company, valued at $518,563.50. This represents a 5.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adrian Hill bought 758 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $131.83 per share, for a total transaction of $99,927.14. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 48,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,428,821.78. This represents a 1.58% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,079 shares of company stock valued at $838,698. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mid-America Apartment Communities

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAA. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth $33,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: MAA) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA’s portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

