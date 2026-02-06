Contrasting Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) & Wuhan General Group (OTCMKTS:WUHN)

Wuhan General Group (OTCMKTS:WUHN – Get Free Report) and Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wuhan General Group and Middleby”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wuhan General Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Middleby $3.88 billion 2.09 $428.43 million ($4.40) -36.62

Risk & Volatility

Middleby has higher revenue and earnings than Wuhan General Group.

Wuhan General Group has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Middleby has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Wuhan General Group and Middleby, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wuhan General Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Middleby 1 2 5 0 2.50

Middleby has a consensus price target of $163.83, indicating a potential upside of 1.68%. Given Middleby’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Middleby is more favorable than Wuhan General Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.6% of Middleby shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.1% of Wuhan General Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Middleby shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Wuhan General Group and Middleby’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wuhan General Group N/A N/A N/A Middleby -5.22% 14.66% 7.20%

Summary

Middleby beats Wuhan General Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wuhan General Group

Wuhan General Group (China), Inc., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, and commercializes a range of cannabidiol (CBD)-based products under the Dr. AnnaRx brand for pharmacies. It also focuses on exploring and developing other indications for psilocybin new therapies that will enable patients who suffer from mental illness. The company offers its products for medical applications, including cancer, mental disorders, chronic pain, and others. Wuhan General Group (China), Inc. is headquartered in Pointe-Claire, Canada.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing. The company's Food Processing Equipment Group segment provides batch, baking, proofing, conveyor belt, and continuous processing ovens; frying and automated thermal processing systems; tumblers, massagers, grinders, slicers, reduction and emulsion systems, mixers, and blenders; battering, breading, and seeding equipment; water cutting systems, food presses, food suspension equipment, filling and depositing solutions, and forming equipment; and automated washing systems, auto-guided vehicles, food safety, food handling, freezing, and defrosting and packaging equipment. Its Residential Kitchen Equipment Group segment offers kitchen equipment comprising cookers, stoves, cooktops, microwaves, ovens, refrigerators, dishwashers, undercounter refrigeration, wine cellars, ice machines, beer dispensers, mixers, rotisseries, and ventilation and outdoor cooking equipment. The company was formerly known as Middleby Marshall Oven Company and changed its name to The Middleby Corporation in 1985. The company was founded in 1888 and is based in Elgin, Illinois.

