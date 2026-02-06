IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $164.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.48 million. IBEX had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 31.94%.

Here are the key takeaways from IBEX’s conference call:

Get IBEX alerts:

Record quarter and raised outlook: Revenue grew ~17% to $164.2M with adjusted EPS up ~46%, and management raised full-year revenue guidance to $620M–$630M and adjusted EBITDA to $80M–$82M.

Revenue grew ~17% to $164.2M with adjusted EPS up ~46%, and management raised full-year revenue guidance to $620M–$630M and adjusted EBITDA to $80M–$82M. High‑margin mix driving growth: Health tech grew ~35% and is on track to $100M this year, digital/omnichannel now represent ~82% of revenue, and offshore (higher‑margin) revenue was 52.3% of the total.

Health tech grew ~35% and is on track to $100M this year, digital/omnichannel now represent ~82% of revenue, and offshore (higher‑margin) revenue was 52.3% of the total. AI leadership and commercialization: ibex emphasized its Wave iX AI platform and internal AI deployments to improve agent lifecycle and customer journeys, and promoted a Chief AI and Digital Officer to accelerate this strategy.

ibex emphasized its Wave iX AI platform and internal AI deployments to improve agent lifecycle and customer journeys, and promoted a Chief AI and Digital Officer to accelerate this strategy. Increased investment pressure on cash flow: Capital expenditures rose to $11.7M this quarter (guidance now at the high end of $20M–$25M), producing a $5.1M free cash flow outflow despite a net cash position of $14M and ongoing share repurchases.

IBEX Price Performance

Shares of IBEX traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.34. IBEX has a fifty-two week low of $21.64 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IBEX

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBEX. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IBEX by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of IBEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in IBEX by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 6.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of IBEX in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

IBEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of IBEX in a report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of IBEX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

View Our Latest Report on IBEX

About IBEX

(Get Free Report)

IBEX Holdings, Inc is a global business process outsourcing (BPO) company that specializes in customer experience solutions for a range of industries, including telecommunications, cable, technology, financial services and e-commerce. The company’s core offerings encompass multichannel customer support delivered via voice, email, chat, social media and digital self-service platforms. In addition to front-line contact center services, IBEX provides back-office processing, order management, technical troubleshooting and analytics-driven insights to help clients optimize operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.

Beyond traditional contact center operations, IBEX has built a proprietary technology stack designed to integrate real-time data analytics, workforce management and quality assurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.