Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Newell Brands updated its Q1 2026 guidance to -0.120–0.080 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Newell Brands’ conference call:

Management says tariffs materially disrupted 2025 and expects a ~$0.30 EPS P&L headwind in 2026 (total gross P&L impact ~$150M), with a weak Q1 guide (core sales down 7%–5% and EPS of -$0.12 to -$0.08).

(from ~35%), secured roughly $40M of tariff-advantaged domestic wins, and says the supply chain diversification materially strengthens resilience. A global productivity plan (largely implemented in the U.S., Latin America and Asia) is expected to deliver $75M+ of 2026 savings, lower overheads by ~100 bps, and support a target normalized operating margin of 8.6%–9.2% , higher EPS ($0.54–$0.60) and $350–$400M of operating cash flow.

of 2026 savings, lower overheads by ~100 bps, and support a target normalized operating margin of , higher EPS ($0.54–$0.60) and $350–$400M of operating cash flow. Management plans >25 Tier 1/2 launches in 2026 (the strongest pipeline since the Jarden acquisition) and expects distribution to turn positive and market-share gains — citing proof points like Graco share gains and the Yankee Candle relaunch.

FY2025 results were mixed — net sales $7.2B (down ~5%) and core sales down ~4.6%, but normalized operating margin ticked up to ~8.4% and EBITDA held near prior year at $882M, leaving management to characterize the turnaround as intact despite tariff headwinds.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.72. 9,135,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,893,748. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -78.57 and a beta of 0.93. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -466.67%.

NWL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,355 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Newell Brands by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 449,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 15,002 shares during the period. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the third quarter valued at $86,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Inc, trading on NASDAQ under the ticker NWL, is a global consumer goods company known for its diverse portfolio of household, commercial, and specialty products. Formed through the merger of Newell Rubbermaid and Jarden Corporation in 2016, the company traces its roots back to Newell Manufacturing, which was founded in 1903. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Newell Brands has built a reputation for widely recognized brands spanning multiple consumer categories.

The company’s business activities are organized across several segments, including writing and creative expression, home solutions, commercial products, and outdoor recreation.

