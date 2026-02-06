Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The biotechnology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27, FiscalAI reports. Biogen had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Biogen updated its FY 2026 guidance to 15.250-16.250 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Biogen’s conference call:

Biogen reported stronger-than-expected results, with full-year , total 2025 revenue of ~$9.9 billion, $2.1 billion in free cash flow, and $4.2 billion in cash and marketable securities, giving the company financial flexibility. Leqembi remains the anti-amyloid market leader (>60% share) and the subcutaneous iClick pen is under priority review (PDUFA May 24), which could reduce treatment burden and expand uptake if approved and reimbursed.

Biogen has materially expanded its late‑stage pipeline with multiple near‑term catalysts — notably litifilimab (SLE readout by year‑end), felzartamab (AMR readouts next year), BIIB080 and BIIB122 mid‑year signals, and Spinraza high‑dose regulatory activity — creating potential upside if data are positive. Despite EPS guidance of $15.25–$16.25 for 2026, management expects total revenue to decline mid‑single digits and legacy MS revenues (ex‑Vumerity) to fall by mid‑teens % in 2026 due to generic and biosimilar pressure.

Despite EPS guidance of $15.25–$16.25 for 2026, management expects total revenue to decline mid‑single digits and legacy MS revenues (ex‑Vumerity) to fall by mid‑teens % in 2026 due to generic and biosimilar pressure. Management is actively deploying capital into BD and strategic investments (Alcyone acquisition, deals with Vanqua and Deira), recorded $222 million of IPR&D charges in Q4, and says opportunistic M&A and other uses of the strengthened balance sheet remain possible.

Shares of BIIB stock traded up $10.97 on Friday, reaching $196.33. 1,760,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,483. Biogen has a 1 year low of $110.04 and a 1 year high of $197.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.12. The company has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.16.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Biogen from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Biogen from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.58.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $134,116.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,390.30. This represents a 10.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 241.9% in the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the second quarter worth approximately $1,381,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 503.4% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 10,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc is a multinational biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has a longstanding emphasis on neuroscience, with research and commercial activities spanning multiple therapeutic areas including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and Alzheimer’s disease. Biogen was founded in 1978 and has grown into a global biopharmaceutical firm with operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Japan and other international markets.

The company’s marketed portfolio has historically included several well-known therapies for multiple sclerosis such as Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, and it has pursued treatments for rare neurological conditions and genetic neuromuscular disorders.

