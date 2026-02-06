Oppenheimer Issues Positive Forecast for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Stock Price

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $220.00 to $240.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MOD. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research raised Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Modine Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.00.

MOD stock traded up $14.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $220.18. 936,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,793,096. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $64.79 and a 1 year high of $220.27. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 122.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $805.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.54 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 23.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Neil David Brinker sold 31,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $5,117,207.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 238,312 shares in the company, valued at $38,263,374.72. This represents a 11.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Suresh V. Garimella sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total value of $202,477.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 79,856 shares in the company, valued at $14,699,093.92. This trade represents a 1.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,071 shares of company stock worth $5,484,685. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOD. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $507,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Wisconsin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 23,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) is a global provider of thermal management solutions serving automotive, commercial transportation, heavy-duty off-highway, industrial, HVAC and refrigeration markets. The company designs, manufactures, tests and markets a broad array of heat-transfer products that manage temperature and energy efficiency for engines, power electronics and building climate control systems.

Its product portfolio includes heat exchangers, condensers, radiators, evaporators, charge air coolers, fan systems and associated controls.

