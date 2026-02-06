Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,210.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $56.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,212.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,833. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $998.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $929.21. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $438.86 and a fifty-two week high of $1,250.00. The company has a market capitalization of $58.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.45.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.05. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 71.22% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $751.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $926.47, for a total value of $18,529,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 187,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,556,551.57. This trade represents a 9.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $896.97, for a total transaction of $89,697.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,109.22. This trade represents a 19.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 69,776 shares of company stock worth $63,489,045 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $944,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.8% in the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Q4 results beat on headline metrics — revenue of ~$751M (up ~21% YoY) and EPS that modestly beat consensus, showing continued top-line growth and very strong margins; this underpins the rally.

Management raised FY/Q1 revenue guidance to $770M–$790M (above the $739M consensus) — the upbeat top-line outlook is a major catalyst for near-term upside.

Board increased the quarterly cash dividend to $2.00 (≈+28% vs prior), signaling confidence in cash flow and returning capital to shareholders — supportive for income-focused investors.

Needham raised its price target to $1,300 and keeps a "buy" rating — another analyst upgrade that reinforces momentum and gives visible upside.

Rosenblatt lifted its target to $1,000 but stayed "neutral" — the call is mixed (higher target but below the current market level) and may create differing signals for short-term traders.

Company announced a CFO transition (Bernie Blegen retiring after 10‑K filing) — management says he'll stay on to ensure a smooth handover; watch timing and successor details for any governance impact.

Analyst previews and coverage (Zacks, Seeking Alpha transcripts) are setting expectations and providing detail on margins, customer mix and AI/auto end markets — useful context that will drive further moves after the call.

CFO Theodore Blegen sold 3,000 shares (~$3.4M) recently and reduced his stake ~4.4% — insider selling and the announced retirement can create short-term selling pressure or investor questions on timing.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS’s product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

