Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $165.68, but opened at $134.08. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $131.9450, with a volume of 1,575 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Formula Systems (1985) in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $696.64 million during the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 2.49%.

Formula Systems (1985) Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.5021 per share. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. Formula Systems (1985)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FORTY. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Formula Systems (1985) during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) during the third quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Formula Systems (1985) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.76% of the company’s stock.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd is an Israeli publicly traded holding company specializing in the software and information technology sectors. Founded in 1985 and listed on NASDAQ under the ticker FORTY, the company focuses on acquiring, investing in and developing independent software firms. Its core mission is to foster innovation in enterprise software, cybersecurity and digital transformation solutions.

The company’s principal activities center on holding controlling and significant equity stakes in several market-leading software enterprises.

