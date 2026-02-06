QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $11.06, but opened at $13.98. QuinStreet shares last traded at $12.36, with a volume of 317,275 shares traded.

The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 0.96%.The business had revenue of $287.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Earnings call and transcript available — the Q2 call provides more color on margin drivers, customer demand, and integration plans for HomeBuddy; investors should review management’s commentary for cadence and execution risk. Negative Sentiment: Pre‑release volatility and prior headlines — some articles flagged reasons shares were falling earlier (preview/expectations or other short‑term positioning), which suggests momentum can swing if execution or guidance details disappoint. Why Shares Are Falling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on QNST. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital set a $15.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QuinStreet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in QuinStreet by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuinStreet Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.90. The company has a market cap of $711.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.28 and a beta of 0.70.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc operates a technology-based performance marketing platform that connects companies with prospective customers across multiple verticals. The company specializes in data-driven lead generation for financial services, education, insurance, healthcare, and home services firms. By leveraging proprietary targeting algorithms and real-time analytics, QuinStreet manages customized digital marketing campaigns to optimize customer acquisition and retention for its clients.

Through a portfolio of consumer-facing websites and comparison platforms, QuinStreet delivers targeted visitors who are actively researching products and services.

