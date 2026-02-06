GN Store Nord (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

GN Store Nord (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $50.58, but opened at $45.01. GN Store Nord shares last traded at $45.66, with a volume of 211 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on GNNDY shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of GN Store Nord in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of GN Store Nord to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of GN Store Nord from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of GN Store Nord from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get GN Store Nord alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GN Store Nord

GN Store Nord Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.70.

GN Store Nord (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.41). GN Store Nord had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 4.05%.The firm had revenue of $611.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.58 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GN Store Nord will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GN Store Nord Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GN Store Nord A/S is a Denmark‐based technology company specializing in intelligent audio solutions. The group operates through two primary business units: GN Hearing, which develops and manufactures advanced hearing aids and associated hearing care technologies, and GN Audio, which produces professional and consumer headsets under the Jabra brand. GN Store Nord’s product portfolio spans digital hearing devices, wireless headsets, speakerphones and earbuds, all designed to enhance communication and improve listening experiences for individuals and enterprises alike.

Under the GN Hearing division, the company offers a range of hearing aids and wireless accessories that leverage digital signal processing, artificial intelligence and direct audio streaming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.