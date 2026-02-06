Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $44.48, but opened at $48.99. Hut 8 shares last traded at $48.3670, with a volume of 768,905 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HUT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Hut 8 from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Hut 8 from $24.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hut 8 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.35.

Hut 8 Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -130.96 and a beta of 4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.20 and a 200-day moving average of $40.16.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. Hut 8 had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 115.39%.The company had revenue of $80.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Hut 8 Corp. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hut 8

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Hut 8 by 4,669,387.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,062,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062,367 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 1,043.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,486,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,237 shares in the last quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC now owns 1,948,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,955 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hut 8 in the third quarter worth $35,044,000. Finally, Nishkama Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hut 8 during the third quarter worth $28,137,000. Institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

About Hut 8

Hut 8 Corp., trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol HUT, is a North American digital infrastructure company specializing in cryptocurrency mining and high‐performance computing. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Hut 8 operates purpose‐built data centers that house fleets of specialized ASIC and GPU servers. Through its flagship mining facilities in Alberta and Ontario, the company leverages low‐cost, low‐carbon power sources—such as hydroelectric and natural gas—to support sustainable bitcoin production.

