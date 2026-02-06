Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $27.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Adient traded as high as $26.16 and last traded at $26.10, with a volume of 268014 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.21.

Several other analysts have also commented on ADNT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Adient from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Adient from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Adient from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Adient from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

In related news, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $49,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 116,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,736.75. This trade represents a 2.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Adient this week:

Institutional Trading of Adient

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Adient in the second quarter valued at $28,839,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Adient by 439.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,171,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,801,000 after purchasing an additional 954,441 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Adient by 921.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 812,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,561,000 after buying an additional 732,837 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Adient by 5,271.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 419,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after buying an additional 411,720 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adient by 143.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 581,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,276,000 after buying an additional 342,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Adient Trading Up 4.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.03.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.16. Adient had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adient will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) is a leading global supplier of automotive seating and interior components. Established in 2016 through a spin-off from Johnson Controls, the company designs, engineers and manufactures complete seat assemblies, seat structures, mechanisms, foams, textiles, trim and electronics. Adient’s product portfolio spans a wide range of seating solutions, from entry-level designs to luxury and high-performance seats, and extends to interior modules such as door panels and center consoles.

Serving major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) around the world, Adient works closely with automakers to develop lightweight, comfortable and safety-oriented seating systems.

