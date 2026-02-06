Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.31, but opened at $12.17. Red Cat shares last traded at $11.56, with a volume of 1,500,221 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RCAT shares. Northland Securities set a $22.00 price target on Red Cat in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Red Cat from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Red Cat in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Red Cat to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Red Cat currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.94 and a beta of 1.50.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $9.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 million. On average, analysts predict that Red Cat Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCAT. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Red Cat by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Red Cat by 4.9% during the second quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC now owns 23,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Red Cat by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 167,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Red Cat by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Red Cat by 17.4% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: RCAT) is a technology holding company that develops and delivers advanced robotics, autonomy, and sensing solutions for defense, national security, public safety and commercial customers. Headquartered in American Fork, Utah, the company brings together a portfolio of specialized operating businesses focused on unmanned aerial systems (UAS), mission management software, precision mapping sensors and engineering services.

Through its UAS segment, Red Cat designs and manufactures small to medium-sized fixed-wing and vertical-takeoff drones that support intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) missions.

