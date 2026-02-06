Kone Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Releases Earnings Results

Kone Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Kone Oyj had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 38.70%.

Kone Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of KNYJY traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.41. The stock had a trading volume of 12,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,873. Kone Oyj has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $37.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KNYJY. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Kone Oyj from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kone Oyj to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kone Oyj in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Kone Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kone Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Kone Oyj

Kone Oyj is a Finland-based company that designs, manufactures and services elevators, escalators and automatic building doors. Founded in 1910 and headquartered in Espoo, Kone has grown into a global provider of people-flow solutions, supplying new equipment as well as modernization and maintenance services for a wide range of buildings, including residential, commercial, healthcare, retail and transportation facilities.

The company’s core activities include the engineering and installation of elevator and escalator systems, ongoing maintenance programs to ensure safety and uptime, and modernization of aging equipment to improve performance and energy efficiency.

