Benz Mining (ASX:BNZ) Insider Nicholas Jolly Purchases 15,051 Shares of Stock

Benz Mining Corp. (ASX:BNZ – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Jolly bought 15,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.41 per share, for a total transaction of A$36,272.91.

Nicholas Jolly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 30th, Nicholas Jolly bought 30,000 shares of Benz Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.60 per share, for a total transaction of A$77,880.00.

On Friday, January 30th, Nicholas Jolly purchased 19,520 shares of Benz Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.56 per share, with a total value of A$49,873.60.

On Monday, December 22nd, Nicholas Jolly acquired 15,098 shares of Benz Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.55 per share, for a total transaction of A$23,371.70.

Benz Mining Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $78.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 0.50.

About Benz Mining

Benz Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of mineral properties in the Americas. The company holds interests in the Eastmain Gold project that comprises 155 contiguous mining claims covering an area of 8,172.71 hectares located to the northeast of Montreal; and the Windy Mountain property, which consists of 78 claims covering an area of 4,109.7 hectares. It also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Ruby Hill West and Ruby Hill East projects which consists of 545 claims covering an area of 28,731.9 hectares located west of the Eastmain gold project.

