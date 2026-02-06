Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.45, but opened at $11.45. Jumia Technologies shares last traded at $11.3890, with a volume of 600,443 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JMIA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Jumia Technologies in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Jumia Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Jumia Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Jumia Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JMIA

Jumia Technologies Trading Up 11.9%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JMIA. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 74,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 536,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after acquiring an additional 70,722 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. 16.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) operates as a leading e-commerce and technology platform in Africa, facilitating online retail, logistics and digital payments. The company’s marketplace connects millions of consumers with a diverse array of sellers offering electronics, fashion, home goods, groceries and more. Beyond its core retail services, Jumia has developed JumiaPay, a payment solution that enables secure transactions both on and off its platform, and Jumia Logistics, which provides end-to-end delivery and fulfillment support across the continent.

Jumia serves a broad geographic footprint in Africa, with operations in key markets such as Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Morocco, Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, Uganda, Tunisia and South Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.