Willis Investment Counsel Buys 18,742 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,742 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Chevron were worth $15,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 197.7% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 52.3% in the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 320,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $52,270,893.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,205.50. The trade was a 95.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 275,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $41,456,250.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,128,045 shares in the company, valued at $170,052,783.75. This represents a 19.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 793,158 shares of company stock valued at $127,919,578 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Chevron from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.00.

Analyst upgrade and fresh price targets helped lift buying interest and pushed CVX toward a new 12‑month high, supporting the rally.

Chevron raised its quarterly dividend to $1.78 (annualized $7.12, ~4.0% yield), which can attract income investors and underpin the stock as a dividend play.

Chevron signed an initial offshore exploration MOU in Syrian waters with a Qatari investor — a potential long‑term reserves/production upside if projects proceed (geopolitical and sanction risks remain).

Reports say Chevron and Exxon are pursuing expansion into OPEC‑linked countries as U.S. policy shifts open deal opportunities — this could accelerate reserves and production if executed.

Macro tailwinds for energy (strong YTD sector performance, higher demand forecasts and Chevron's 2026 growth guidance) provide structural support for the shares.

Senior leadership reshuffle announced for 2026 — orderly succession likely, but not an immediate fundamental driver.

Valuation checks and analyst commentary note CVX has run up recently; some investors are debating whether gains are already priced in after January's strong performance.

Significant insider selling: multiple senior executives (CFO, vice chairman, CTO and others) disclosed multi‑million dollar stock sales over Feb. 3–5 — this can be perceived as profit‑taking or a governance signal that weighs on near‑term sentiment.

Q4 results were mixed: EPS slightly beat estimates but revenue missed by roughly $2.4B year‑over‑year — this highlights demand/price pressure and may temper outlook expectations despite cash‑flow guidance.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $179.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.19. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $182.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $362.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Chevron had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.78 per share. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 106.91%.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

