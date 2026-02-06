HSBC Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Stock

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at HSBC from $660.00 to $850.00 in a report released on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. HSBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CAT. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $569.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Caterpillar from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $702.00 to $756.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $587.00 to $658.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $690.90.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAT

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $701.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $328.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.58. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $267.30 and a 12 month high of $723.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $614.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $526.79.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 10,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.45, for a total transaction of $7,261,081.95. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 41,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,001,197.95. This trade represents a 20.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 10,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.60, for a total transaction of $6,034,465.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,874,576.40. The trade was a 55.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,747 shares of company stock worth $78,324,008. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caterpillar

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAT. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1,060.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

(Get Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.