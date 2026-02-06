Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Director Douglas Gordon Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report) Director Douglas Gordon sold 15,000 shares of Waterstone Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $278,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 585,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,854,235.70. This trade represents a 2.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Waterstone Financial Stock Down 0.7%

WSBF traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.18. The company had a trading volume of 8,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,199. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.59. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $18.88. The company has a market cap of $335.53 million, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.17 million for the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 12.08%.

Waterstone Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.11%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 63,248 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Waterstone Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Waterstone Financial by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,637 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WSBF. Wall Street Zen cut Waterstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Waterstone Financial in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Waterstone Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WSBF

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waterstone Financial, Inc is a bank holding company based in Glendale, Wisconsin, that provides a broad range of financial services to individuals, businesses and institutions. Its primary operations are conducted through its wholly owned subsidiary, Waterstone Bank, which offers deposit products, loan facilities and treasury management services. The company focuses on delivering relationship-based banking solutions tailored to the needs of small and medium-sized enterprises as well as retail customers.

In addition to traditional commercial and consumer banking, Waterstone Financial supports its clients with specialized financing, including real estate, equipment and asset-based lending.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.