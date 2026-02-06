Community Bancorp. (OTCMKTS:CMTV) Director David Mark Bouffard Purchases 500 Shares of Stock

Community Bancorp. (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Free Report) Director David Mark Bouffard purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.45 per share, for a total transaction of $15,725.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 6,736 shares in the company, valued at $211,847.20. This represents a 8.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Community Bancorp. Stock Performance

Community Bancorp. stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.30. 283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Community Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $16.99 and a 12 month high of $34.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.92.

Community Bancorp. (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Community Bancorp. had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter.

Community Bancorp. Company Profile

Community Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for Community National Bank that provides financial services to individuals, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities in northern and central Vermont. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as standby letters of credit; and business checking and other deposit accounts, cash management services, repurchase agreements, ACH and wire transfer services, card processing, and remote deposit capture.

