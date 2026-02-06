Citizens Jmp Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Stock Price

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Citizens Jmp from $245.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Citizens Jmp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PCTY. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $165.00 price objective on Paylocity in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a $145.00 target price on Paylocity in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.80.

Paylocity stock traded down $9.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.58. 692,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,520. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $113.70 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.32. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.54.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $408.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.53 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $249,520.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,093,945.85. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. Amiral Gestion increased its position in Paylocity by 37.6% during the third quarter. Amiral Gestion now owns 84,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,491,000 after acquiring an additional 23,162 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the second quarter valued at about $6,877,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 342.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 68,883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,481,000 after buying an additional 53,302 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Paylocity during the third quarter valued at about $9,156,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Paylocity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,283,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results beat Street expectations: Paylocity reported EPS of $1.85 (vs. ~$1.57 est.) and revenue of $416.1M (up ~10% y/y), showing continued top‑line growth that supports long‑term fundamentals. GlobeNewswire: Q2 Results

Q2 results beat Street expectations: Paylocity reported EPS of $1.85 (vs. ~$1.57 est.) and revenue of $416.1M (up ~10% y/y), showing continued top‑line growth that supports long‑term fundamentals. Positive Sentiment: Strong cash generation and buybacks: Paylocity highlighted robust cash flow margins and repurchased ~$100M in Q2 (about 690k shares), part of ~$600M repurchased since May 2024 — a shareholder‑friendly use of cash. GlobeNewswire: Cash Flow & Buybacks

Strong cash generation and buybacks: Paylocity highlighted robust cash flow margins and repurchased ~$100M in Q2 (about 690k shares), part of ~$600M repurchased since May 2024 — a shareholder‑friendly use of cash. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts maintained buy/outperform stances even after trimming targets — suggests confidence in long‑run story despite nearer‑term concerns. The Fly: Analyst Notes

Analysts maintained buy/outperform stances even after trimming targets — suggests confidence in long‑run story despite nearer‑term concerns. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcripts and market writeups are available for investors who want management’s color on results, AI initiatives and margin drivers. Seeking Alpha: Q2 Call Transcript

Earnings call transcripts and market writeups are available for investors who want management’s color on results, AI initiatives and margin drivers. Negative Sentiment: Guidance disappointed: Paylocity’s FY‑26 and Q3 revenue range came in below consensus (company cited ~$1.6B FY revenue vs. ~ $1.7B consensus and lower Q3 revenue guidance), which investors view as a nearer‑term growth slowdown risk. Investing.com: Guidance Concerns

Guidance disappointed: Paylocity’s FY‑26 and Q3 revenue range came in below consensus (company cited ~$1.6B FY revenue vs. ~ $1.7B consensus and lower Q3 revenue guidance), which investors view as a nearer‑term growth slowdown risk. Negative Sentiment: Multiple price‑target cuts (Mizuho, BTIG, BMO lowered targets to ~$150 from $180–185) amplified selling pressure despite those firms keeping buy/outperform ratings. The Fly: PT Cuts

Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY) is a leading provider of cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software designed to streamline workforce administration for mid-sized organizations. The company’s integrated platform automates core functions such as payroll processing, benefits administration, time and labor tracking, and compliance management, enabling employers to manage employee data more efficiently and reduce administrative burdens.

In addition to payroll and HR capabilities, Paylocity offers talent management solutions including recruiting, onboarding, performance tracking, and learning management.

